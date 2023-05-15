And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm April 27 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for technology works.

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 17 National Highways road closures

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

• M1, from 8pm May 6 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 31 onto M18 northbound, junction 7 onto M62 westbound, junction 35 to junction 36, link road closure and lane closures for abnormal load movement worksop to Goole, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 9am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, lane closure for utility works.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 3 and A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 36 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route via local highway authority network.

• A1, from 10pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9am May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings, hard shoulder running and lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 36 to M18 southbound, junction 7, mobile lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, mobile lane closures for inspections.

• M62, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound to M180 eastbound, junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

• M18, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M18, from 9pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.