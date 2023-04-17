And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

• A1, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to redhouse, slip road closure and lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 9pm April 12 to 6am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 38, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 8am April 11 to 4pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspections.

• M18, from 9pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.

• M180, from 9am April 11 to 3.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structural maintenance.

• M180, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm March 23 to 6am May 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, carriageway closure and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via local authority and National highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M18, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for sign works.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

