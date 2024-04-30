Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 9pm April 26 to 5.30am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8pm April 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 5 M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings, carriageway closures, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm April 29 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, slip road and lane closure for structure maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm April 30 to 5am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A1(M), from 9pm May 1 to 5.30am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 9pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures and Lane closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for survey works.

• M180, from 9pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 10pm May 2 to 5am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closure for construction improvement works.

• M18, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for construction improvement/uprade works.

• M18, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for structure surveys.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• M62, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.