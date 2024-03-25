Road closures: more than a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 30 to junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 10pm April 2 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M180, from 9pm April 3 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings roundabout, Lane closure for structure maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.