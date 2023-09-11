News you can trust since 1925
Road closures: eight for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M18, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

There are eight road closures plannedThere are eight road closures planned
• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for road markings.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from midday, September 14 to 6pm September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 and A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, possible delays due to Doncaster race meeting.

• M18, from 9pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

