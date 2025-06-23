Road closures: dozens for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 10pm June 21 to 6am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction .37 To junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 21 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1(M), from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36 to junction 35, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M18, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.