Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8am October 23 2023 to 6am January 20 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings to junction 1, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9am October 23 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, mobile lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, Lane closure for structural maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound and southbound, junction 37 to Redhouse, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to A1M northbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6, Lane closures for local authority works.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm October 27 to 9.30am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closure for barrier repair, diversion route via local highway authority.

• M180, from 9pm October 27 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 6am to 9am on October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 36, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 8am October 30 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 35, carriageway closure and slip road closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2, Lane closure for sign works.

• M180, from 8am to 4pm on November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, Ings, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road closure and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to Ings. M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, carriageway closures for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority networks.