Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M180, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, slip road closure for drainage improvement works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm June 9 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Skelbrooke, Lane closure on behalf of Quickline communications.

• M18, from 9pm June 9 to 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M180, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• M18, from 8pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for technology works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M180, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction1 to junction2, Lane closure on behalf of O2 Telecommunications.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37, Lane closure for LA works on behalf of City Of Doncaster Council.

• M1, from 9pm June 16 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 1 to M1 northbound, junction 32, carriageway and lane closures for drainage works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, junction 38 and A638 Redhouse, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 38 and A638 westbound, Redhouse, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 10pm June 21 to 6am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction .37 To junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for works on behalf of Northern Power Grid, diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.