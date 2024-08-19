Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure, slip road closures and Lane closures for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm May 13 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, link road closures and 24/7 lane closures with 50mph speed restriction for parapet replacements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 2, slip road closure for barrier repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A638, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A638 eastbound and westbound, Redhouse, carriageway closure for sign erection works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 9pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/ renewal.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 35 to junction 36, M18 northbound, junction 2, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.