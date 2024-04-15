Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M180, from 9pm April 3 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings roundabout, Lane closures for structure maintenance works.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm April 3 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 5 M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings, carriageway closures, slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to M180 eastbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 9.30am April 17 to 3.30pm April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair/ safety works.

• M180, from 9pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 2, slip road closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm April 18 to 6am April 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/ renewal works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M180, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for barrier repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for technology works.

• M18, from 8pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, Lane closures for structure surveys.

• A1, from 9pm April 29 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.