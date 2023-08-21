Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

There are 22 planned road closures

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36. M18 southbound, junction 2, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 9.30am to 3pm on August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M180, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M18, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.