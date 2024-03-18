Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for inspection works.

Road closures: almost a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• M18, from 8am October 31 2023 to 6pm March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 9pm March 7 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm January 29 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 34 to junction 36, carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 20 2023 to 6am September 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18, junction 2 Wadworth roundabout A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, slip road closures and lane closures for structure maintenance works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M18, from 7am March 18 to 3.30pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Hard shoulder closure for inspection/survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 30 to junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound and northbound, Hampole, lane closure for BT works.

• M18, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M18, from 9am to 3.30pm on March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.