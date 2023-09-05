Road closures: almost a dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight

Watch more videos on Shots!

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

This week's road closures

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 9.30am September 4 to 3.30pm September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5 to junction 6, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

• M18, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 9pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, Lane closure for road markings.

• A1(M), from midday, September 14 to 6pm September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 and A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36, possible delays due to Doncaster race meeting.