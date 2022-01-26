National Highways has said work to resurface the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Wadworth) and 4 (West Moor) is progressing well.

It is approaching the halfway point of the month-long maintenance programme, which started on January 14 and will provide road users with a safer, smoother surface.

National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “We are making good progress on these improvements and are on schedule to complete the work on the morning of Monday, 14 February.

Resurfacing work is taking place on the M18.

"The work is weather dependent and so far conditions have been favourable, so we hope that continues.

“We would like to thank drivers for their continued patience during the works which are vital to keep the M18 in good condition.”

Road users are reminded that as well as continued overnight closures from junction 2 to 3 or junction 3 to 4 between now and the end of the improvements, the M18 will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 for two full weekends.

The first is from 10pm this Friday, 28 January to 6am on Monday ,31 January, and the second between the same times from Friday, 11 February to Monday, 14 February.

The longer closures will allow engineers to work on deeper areas of the resurfacing as these need more time to cool before reopening the carriageway.

Overnight closures take place as follows:

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 3 and 4 from 9pm tonight (Wednesday 26 January) to 6am tomorrow morning with traffic diverted via the A6182, A18 and A630, with a separate signed diversion for high vehicles to avoid a low bridge.

The northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 2 and 3 from 9pm to 6am the following morning on the nights of Thursday 27 January and for four nights from Monday 31 January to the morning of Friday 4 February. Traffic will be diverted along the A1(M), A630 and A6182.