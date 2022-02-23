The strike is set to cause major disruption to TPE customers for the third weekend in a row, and there will be an amended timetable in place with a significant reduction in the number of trains running.

The rail operator is urging customers to consider whether their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if they can.

On Sunday 27 February, the following limited service will be in operation: Manchester Victoria - York via Huddersfield and Leeds; Hull - Manchester Victoria via Leeds; York – Scarborough; Durham - Edinburgh; Edinburgh - Preston via Carlisle; Manchester Piccadilly – Sheffield; Cleethorpes- Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend's strike action will cause disruption to many journeys

Anyone making an essential journey on this date should check carefully up to the last minute via the TPE website and on National Rail Enquires as disruption and short=notice changes are likely.

Customers are all reminded to double-check the last services of the day prior to making an essential journey.

READ MORE: These are the roads closed in Doncaster this week

Those trains that are running will be far busier than normal and customers should allow extra time when travelling. As services will be extremely busy, bikes will not be permitted on board on the strike date.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TPE, said: “There will be further disruption to customers journeys this Sunday with the RMT due to take strike action for the third Sunday in a row.

“An amended timetable will be in place, but we will only be able to operate a very limited number of trains. We are warning customers to travel only if absolutely necessary and consider changing their plans to travel either side of the strike.

“People making an essential journey should allow extra time and follow the guidance provided.”

Further information including the services TPE are intending to operate on the strike day can be found at tpexpress.co.uk – or by checking National Rail Enquiries.

To help customers get where they need to be on Sunday, TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train operators.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains and Transport for Wales services.