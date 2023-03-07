Rail strikes: Two more due to take place next week affecting Doncaster services

EMR has been working on contingency plans to provide as many services as possible but the opening hours of the railway and the number of services it can operate will be significantly reduced.

EMR services (details below) will only operate between 0730 and 1830 and customers are asked to only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If customers need to travel, they are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the day after the strike, as knock-on effects will impact early services on Friday (17).

An EMR train

Since the announcement of the ballot, EMR has been working with colleagues across the railway to ensure they can deliver a robust and reliable service for its customers.

As in previous strikes, a significant pool of contingency staff have been trained (to the same safety-critical standards as their permanent colleagues) to ensure a service can continue to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it will not be possible to continue to operate the same level of service as EMR would normally.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on days affected by industrial action. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey.

"At present we only have details of services for Thursday, 16 March. Customers who need to travel on Saturday, 18 March, should check our website where the information will be shared once plans have been approved."

Services affected on Thursday, March 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are advised to only travel if necessary.

EMR services will operate between 0730 and 1830 only.

EMR Intercity

One Train Per Hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Train Per Hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras

EMR Connect

One Train Per Hour between Corby and London St Pancras

EMR Regional

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Train per Hour between Derby and Matlock

One Train per Hour between Derby and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Sheffield and Nottingham

One Train per Hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Train per Hour between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham

All other lines of route will be closed and no Rail Replacement Bus services will be provided.