On Thursday, 20 July, Saturday, 22 July and Saturday 29 July, many of its routes will be reduced to one train an hour and will only run between 07:30 and 18:30 - with the last departures starting between 15:00 and 16:30.

On Friday, 21 July and Saturday, 22 July, there will also be a number of train cancellations due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF union - this could be as late as 22:00 the day before customers travel. During this period, customers are strongly advised to regularly check if their train is running before setting off.

Skegness customers should continue to book their journey in advance. If they have already booked and their train is cancelled they will be able to use their ticket on the service before or after.

More strike action this week

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country, with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase. No administration fee will be charged.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "We will be significantly reducing our services on Thursday, 20 July, Saturday, 22 July and Saturday, 29 July, due to the ongoing strike organised by the RMT Union.

"On Friday, 21 July and Saturday, 22 July, there will also be a number of train cancellations due to action short of a strike by the ASLEF union - customers should be aware services can be cancelled as late as 22:00 the day before.

"Due to this, we strongly advise customers to check if their train is running before setting off and consider rail travel only if absolutely necessary during the strike days.