Rail strikes: Doncaster passengers warned of few East Coast trains during latest disruption

National rail strikes planned for 5, 7 and 9 November will significantly impact train services on the East Coast Main Line between Doncaster and London and Scotland.

Passengers should only travel if necessary, plan ahead and know their last train times, a Network Rail spokesman has said.

On Saturday 5 November, no trains will run between Peterborough and Doncaster, and an extremely limited service is planned to run between Doncaster and Edinburgh and Doncaster and Leeds.

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption on the East Coast Main Line during the latest rail strikes.

Where possible, specially-trained and fully-qualified back up staff will step up to keep vital services running for passengers who need them.

On Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, limited services will run along the full East Coast Main Line – between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh – between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The impact will be felt from Saturday 5 until Thursday 10 November, with trains likely to start later or finish earlier than usual on the days following the strikes.

Those who really need to travel should check National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website for the latest updates, plan ahead and know their last train home.

Important engineering work to renew and refresh track, repair drainage through a major tunnel, and upgrade vital equipment between Peterborough and Doncaster will still go ahead on 5 and 6 November to offer passengers a more reliable, on-time railway when services return to normal. This work will also continue on 19, 20, 26 and 27 November, so passengers should continue to plan ahead using National Rail Enquiries.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail, said: “It’s really disappointing that, once again, we’re only able to offer passengers a very limited train service during the three days of national strike action.

“I’m sorry for the impact this will have on people’s plans and would encourage anybody who really needs to travel by train to plan ahead, know their last train home, and to expect some significant disruption.

“I am pleased that we’re able to push ahead with our important upgrades to eventually deliver more reliable, on-time journeys along a crucial section of the East Coast Main Line between Peterborough and Doncaster. Passengers should check before travelling over three weekends in November while we complete this work.”

With the rail strikes affecting the whole country - including alternative routes north of London such as the Midland Main Line and the West Coast Main Line - trains that do run will be much busier than usual and planning ahead is essential.