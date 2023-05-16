Rail customers advised to check their journeys ahead of upcoming timetable change

The rail operator has confirmed that there will be no major changes to its services when the next timetable is introduced from Sunday 21 May, but some minor timing amendments may result in changes to train times for some customers.

Kathryn O’Brien at TransPennine Express, said: “We are planning to make some minor changes to our current timetable next month and are encouraging customers to check their journeys taking place from 21 May onwards.”

The new timetables are now available to view on TPE’s website.

TransPennine Express is advising its customers to be prepared and check their journeys

Kathryn added: “Our number one focus is providing the most reliable and punctual service possible for customers, and we continue to prioritise this following the recent disruption which has impacted some of those using our trains.