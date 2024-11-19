£17m announced by government for South Yorkshire to deliver better buses across Doncaster North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ed Miliband MP has backed the Labour Government’s transformative plans to deliver better buses across Doncaster North by providing £17 million in funding in South Yorkshire.

The investment has been designated to enhance popular routes, protect rural services and increase bus use for shopping, socialising and commuting. It will help prevent service reductions on at-risk routes and improve punctuality, to bring an end to the current postcode lottery of unreliable services.

Totalling £955 million across England, the funding represents a record level of recent investment for bus improvements for many areas, alongside once-in-a- generation reform to deliver London-style bus services to every corner of the country.

Under the Conservatives, bus services in England’s regions outside London collapsed, with thousands of bus services cut, and almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses per year, since 2010. Across South Yorkshire alone, bus miles declined by 35%.

As part of this investment, the way funding is allocated has been reformed. The reforms will allocate funding based on need and will end the Conservative’s wasteful system of competitive bidding for funding, which wastes resources and delays decisions.

This funding announcement comes alongside the Government’s plans to deliver the biggest overhaul to the country’s bus services in a generation, and call time on four decades of failed deregulation.

The Labour Government is expanding the power to take back control of local bus services to every community and is speeding up the process of delivering public control of buses by removing barriers to bus franchising and public ownership.

The funding announcement is the latest stop on the Government’s journey to better buses, with a new Buses Bill to be introduced to Parliament in the coming months.

Commenting on the announcement, Ed Miliband MP said: “I am delighted that the Transport Secretary has confirmed £17million of new bus funding across South Yorkshire.

“People across Doncaster North are tired of unreliable, infrequent bus services holding them back from opportunities after a decade of neglect of our local bus services.

“This new Government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country, and this funding boost is another crucial stop on that journey.

“My constituents, particularly those in Askern, Norton and Campsall, are acutely aware of the current state of our bus service. I know what a significant impact that our current bus service is having for my constituents in this area as well as more widely across the constituency.

“Working with SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) and other relevant stakeholders, we will help to shape a bus service that works for us here in Doncaster North.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Buses are the lifeblood of communities, but the system is broken. Too often, passengers are left waiting hours for buses that don’t turn up – and some have been cut off altogether.

“That’s why we’re reforming funding to deliver better buses across the country and end the postcode lottery of bus services.

“And it’s why we’re providing over £1bn of funding to keep fares down.

“This is part of our wider plan to put passengers first.

“By delivering better buses, we’ll ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities – powering economic growth in every corner of the country.”