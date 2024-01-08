Petition launched to install traffic lights at notorious Doncaster motorway traffic bottleneck
The call has gone out for lights to be installed at the junction 3 exit of the M18 southbound – where lengthy queues regularly build up as drivers exit the carriageway to travel along White Rose Way into central Doncaster.
Frustrated driver Wiktor Bucki, who has launched the campaign has described the junction as “dangerous” and a “serious safety risk.”
He has called on City of Doncaster Council to install lights to improve traffic flows around the busy junction.
Launching the petition, which you can sign HERE, he said: “As a daily user of the M18, I am personally witnessing the dangerous traffic conditions that arise during evening hours on the southbound sliproad of junction 3.
"It sometimes takes around 15 minutes to get off the motorway due to heavy congestion.
"The lack of traffic lights on this busy slip road is causing a massive knock-on effect on traffic flow, often causing all lanes to slow down which poses serious safety risks.
"Vehicles waiting to exit are frequently forced onto the hard shoulder as the slip road becomes full. Those turning right towards Doncaster have an especially difficult time as they must give way to two lanes of traffic before merging.
"According to Department for Transport data, in 2019 there were over 153,000 reported casualties due to road accidents in Great Britain alone and while not all these incidents occurred at junctions like ours, it underscores the importance of effective and safe traffic management systems.
"The implementation of traffic lights at this junction would not only improve safety but also significantly reduce congestion and improve travel times for thousands of motorists who use this route daily. We believe that our safety and time are valuable and should be prioritised by our local authorities.
"Doncaster Council - please review and take immediate action by implementing a set of traffic lights at M18 southbound motorway junction 3. Please sign this petition if you agree that we need safer roads in Doncaster.”