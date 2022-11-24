Passengers reminded to only travel by train if necessary on Saturday due to 24-hour strike by Aslef

Passengers are urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend.

Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual – with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers traveling to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia on Saturday 26 November are advised to check with their train operator for travel updates as many trains across the network will be affected.

Train services will be severely disrupted on Saturday 26 November due to a walkout by drivers at eleven train companies

Passengers are advised if they’re travelling the morning of Sunday 27th to check with their operator and consider starting their journey later as there is likely to be some disruption as workers return to their duties.

Passengers with a season ticket that is monthly or longer or who have an activated days’ worth of travel on a flexi season ticket who choose not to travel on 26 November, can claim compensation for these days through the delay repay scheme. Passengers who need to travel on the 26th and already have purchased their tickets, should check with the train company in advance of their journey for advice if their journey is affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your local operator is impacted by industrial action, you should check journey planners on National Rail Enquiries or operator websites to find alternative route options.

Daniel Mann, Director of Industry Operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The strike by Aslef brings more uncertainty for passengers and businesses by disrupting their weekend plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad