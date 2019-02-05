Passengers drive Doncaster bus changes

Changes will be made to buses in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, following a public consultation on how often and where services should run.

Nearly 1,000 people gave their views on the proposals, including improvements to punctuality, frequency and routes..

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) Executive Director, Stephen Edwards, said: “Service changes that are shaped by passengers, wherever possible, help to make sure local bus partnerships can continue to meet community needs.

“Through the consultation we received feedback from customers and local councillors and this has helped to inform the decisions made by the local bus partnerships. The changes aim to improve the frequency and punctuality of services on busy corridors, and provide better access to places of employment, education and hospitals.”

Revised timetables will be in place from Sunday March 3, on services including X78, 10/10a and 41.

Full service and timetable information will be available online at travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges, at bus stops and on-board buses.