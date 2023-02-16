One lane closed on the A1(M) north of Doncaster after an LGV crashed into the central reservation barrier

The incident has talen place on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at junction 38.

The event is expected to clear between 5.30pm and 5.45pm with normal traffic conditions due to return at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Highways spokesman said: “It’s a single vehicle incident. No injuries. An LGV has collided with the central reservation barrier. Lane 2 is currently closed with slow traffic back to junction 36.

There is currently one lane closed on the A1(M)

“We are awaiting recovery which should be on scene in the next half hour. We’ll then assess the barrier damage with a view to reopening lane 2 as soon as possible.£