Forecasts for parts of the city say it will see snow tonight in some areas, although some forecasters now think some parts of the city are now forecast to escape tonight, after forecasts earlier in afternoon said it would be right across town.

However the yellow warning predicts a blanket of snow across the north of England and Scotland. The warning runs from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

The region has now been warned that it faces ‘disruptive snow’ on Thursday and Friday

It adds:

> There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

> There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

> There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

For tonight, the Met Office initially forecast snow across the whole city. That forecast remains for higher laying areas, although it is now forecast to start earlier than originally expected, around 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the BBC forecast is still forecasting snow in the early hours of the morning across the whole of the city in the early hours of tomorrow, with sleet arriving before the snow.

Northern Powergrid has also issued a warning.

“Our electricity network is operating as normal, however, we wanted to reassure you that we are closely monitoring the weather across our operating areas, and our teams are ready and prepared to respond if this weather has any impact on our network.

"If you experience a power cut, the easiest way to report and access the latest information is via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts. Alternatively, our teams are available 24/7 by calling 105.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can also find some useful hints and tips on our website at www.northernpowergrid.com/what-to-do-in-a-power-cut.“Our customer support vehicles are prepared and ready to go out into local communities, if required.

“Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families who may need greater assistance during a power cut, and have signed up to our Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority.“For any customers on our Priority Services Membership who may require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996.

“If you have additional needs due to your medical or personal circumstances, and are not part of our Priority Services Membership, you should consider joining for free by visiting Priority Services Membership | Northern Powergrid. It will help us to support you during a power cut including regular updates on the situation and considering alternative needs such as food and accommodation.”