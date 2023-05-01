No disruption to regular train timetable this Coronation weekend, claim Northern
Northern has confirmed it will operate its regular timetable over The Coronation Weekend next week (Saturday 6 - Monday 8 May).
The train operator, which provides 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, is prepared for services to be busy.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The Coronation Weekend will be a great opportunity for people to come together and mark this national event – and that means they’ll need to travel around the region.
“We’re operating our regular timetable over the course of the three-day event, helping people get from A to B.”
“On behalf of everyone here at Northern, we wish Their Majesties the very best for this historic event.”
The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.
On Sunday 21 May, Northern’s new summer timetable comes into effect and all customers are advised to check before they travel. For more visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/timetablechange.