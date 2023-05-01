News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
3 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
4 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
6 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
23 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

No disruption to regular train timetable this Coronation weekend, claim Northern

Northern has confirmed it will operate its regular timetable over The Coronation Weekend next week (Saturday 6 - Monday 8 May).

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st May 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:37 BST

The train operator, which provides 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, is prepared for services to be busy.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The Coronation Weekend will be a great opportunity for people to come together and mark this national event – and that means they’ll need to travel around the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re operating our regular timetable over the course of the three-day event, helping people get from A to B.”

Train services should be running as usualTrain services should be running as usual
Train services should be running as usual
Most Popular

“On behalf of everyone here at Northern, we wish Their Majesties the very best for this historic event.”

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday 21 May, Northern’s new summer timetable comes into effect and all customers are advised to check before they travel. For more visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/timetablechange.

Related topics:CoronationNorthEnglandWestminster Abbey