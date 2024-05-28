Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TransPennine Express (TPE) is set to launch a new evening service from Cleethorpes to Doncaster.

Customers enjoying the seaside town can spend more time there on Saturdays as TPE’s final service of the day will leave an hour later.

The train leaves Cleethorpes at 9.22pm before calling at Grimsby Town, Habrough, Barnetby, Scunthorpe, and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TPE is also sharing how its timetable is created ahead of changes to some of its services in June by releasing a behind-the -scenes video which gives customers an insight into the hard work that goes into creating a timetable, while the train company continues to prioritise running a reliable service for customers.

New Saturday evening rail service from Cleethorpes to Doncaster launched.

The new timetable will be brought in from Sunday 2 June, along with the rest of the national rail network.

While the majority of services will stay the same, changes across TPE’s network will include:

There will now be 40 services per day along the West Coast Mainline (Manchester Airport/Liverpool Lime Street to Edinburgh/Glasgow Central)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra services between Manchester – York via Wakefield and Castleford

Additional summer weekend services between York and Scarborough for trips to the seaside

Later additional services between Liverpool and Manchester for people wanting to enjoy an evening out

Chris Jackson, Managing Director at TPE, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer these extra services for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While most of our timetable will stay the same, we urge customers to check before they travel in case there are any slight changes to their services.”

For more information about individual services, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on TPE’s website.

Chris added: “Our number one priority is providing a consistent and reliable service for customers, and this timetable will allow us to continue to do so, while also bringing more benefits to customers.

“We have significantly reduced cancellations to services, and we will continue to make improvements.”