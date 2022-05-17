But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list published by National Highways shows the following closures:

• A1, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 5pm to 11pm on May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to concert.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.