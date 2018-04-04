MP welcomes cash for crumbling roads

Isle MP Andrew Percy, has welcomed the Government’s recent announcement that a further £100 million is being given to councils to repair potholes and protect local roads from future severe weather.

As revealed in last week’s Epworth Bells, North Lincolnshire Council will receive £529,807 from this funding.

This comes as a result of recent severe weather which has had an impact on the condition of local roads.

These roads will now benefit from this further £100 million to help repair potholes or other storm damage.

It is estimated that almost two million potholes will be repaired through this funding.

Moreover, this follows £75 million in government funding this year for councils from the Pothole Action Fund along with the additional £46 million for highways authorities that was announced before Christmas.

This will fill around seven million potholes.

Mr Percy said: “This funding is very welcome news for motorists and cyclists in our area, especially following the recent adverse weather which caused damage to local roads.

“Due to the size of our constituency, I often have to drive extensively over long distances to get to and from meetings and visits.

“I am therefore very happy to see that the Government is providing this additional funding to address damage to our roads due to the bad weather.”

* What do you think to the state of roads in North Lincolnshire?

Why not send us your views via email editorial@epworthtoday.co.uk? We’d love to hear from you.