Motorists warned abnormal load too big to travel on motorways will make its way from Doncaster to Rotherham on A roads

Tomorrow (Friday 16 May) at 10am South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team will be escorting an abnormal load from Doncaster to Rotherham, and expect there may be delays.

The load is almost six metres high so cannot travel along the motorway network and will travel from Bawtry through Doncaster, into Rotherham, towards Barnsley, back to Doncaster and then out towards Selby.

A police spokesman said: “We always try and keep disruption to a minimum but we need to move this load during the daytime due to other agencies working alongside us to cut back trees, remove street furniture and lift overhead lines.

"The main roads for you to avoid will be the A630 Balby Road, Doncaster Road all the way to Rotherham Mushroom roundabout, New Wortley Road, Fenton Road to Greasbrough then continuing to West Melton, Park Spring Road / Engine Lane, Royd Moor Lane A638 Doncaster Road, Church Street at Adwick Le Street and the A19 through Askern. “If you think these roads could cause you delay, please consider an alternative route. “Please pay attention to any instructions that our officers or other workers give out as it is for your safety and the safety of all the crews on this move. “We thank you in advance for your patience.”