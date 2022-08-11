Motorists can expect delays of over half an hour due to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster

Motorists can expect delays of over half an hour due to a road traffic collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:20 pm
There has been an incident on the northbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “It is a two vehicle collision that has closed lane two of the northbound carriageway.

“The vehicles have just been recovered but that recovery has revealed an oil spillage from one of the vehicles.

"We are awaiting the arrival of a crew to treat that before we can reopen the lane.

"We currently have around 45 minutes of congestion.”

