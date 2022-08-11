Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an incident on the northbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “It is a two vehicle collision that has closed lane two of the northbound carriageway.

“The vehicles have just been recovered but that recovery has revealed an oil spillage from one of the vehicles.

"We are awaiting the arrival of a crew to treat that before we can reopen the lane.