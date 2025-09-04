More trains, seats, quicker journeys and value fares for Doncaster passengers, say LNER

More trains, more seats, quicker journeys and even more great value fares are planned for Doncaster customers from this December following the confirmation of a major new industry timetable for the East Coast Main Line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departure times will be changing for services across the route as part of the biggest transformation in more than a decade following strong passenger growth in recent years.

For LNER customers, the timetable will see nearly 10,000 new services per year and more than 60,000 extra seats across the route each week, meaning faster and more comfortable journeys, and 21 per cent more LNER trains to and from London King’s Cross per weekday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timetable sees an additional 32 LNER services to and from London King’s Cross each weekday from December, with more services to follow in 2026.

LNER is extending its timetable and services on the East Coast Main Line.

Extra services will also be introduced on weekends.

The 60,000 extra seats per week the new timetable will deliver is enough to fill York Minster 30 times over or four First Direct Bank Arenas.

The new timetable features five additional services between Doncaster and London King’s Cross in both directions, with more to come in 2026.

Bradford Forster Square retains its two-hourly services to London King’s Cross as it continues to celebrate its City of Culture status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northallerton also benefits from ten additional trains every weekday, to and from London King’s Cross. Harrogate will continue by a two hourly connection direct to London King’s Cross across most of the day.

The December 2025 timetable has been developed through extensive collaboration with Network Rail, train operators and the Department for Transport, with experts using cutting-edge technology to work through numerous simulations of the timetable to help refine the plan.

LNER has recruited hundreds of additional colleagues, from drivers to onboard crews and station teams, in preparation for the major change.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “The new timetable will enable us to serve many destinations more frequently and guarantee thousands of extra seats each day where they needed most, providing customers with more choice when it comes to greener and more sustainable journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an industry, we’ve been preparing for many years, and we continue to work together to deliver the biggest timetable change in more than a decade for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “Through more seats, more trains and faster journeys, this new timetable will see the biggest increase to intercity services along the route in a decade and will unlock growth along the whole of the East Coast Main Line.

“Growing capacity and improving passenger experience will encourage more people to choose rail, boosting the economy and delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.”

The transformation is a result of £4 billion invested on the East Coast Main Line over the past decade across track and train, including the East Coast Upgrade and Werrington Tunnel, and has been developed to meet the needs of the greatest number of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Rutter, Route Director, East Coast Route, Network Rail, speaking on behalf of the rail industry, said: “The new December 2025 timetable will unlock thousands more seats, more frequent trains, and quicker journeys along the East Coast Main Line.

"Our priority now as an industry is to reliably deliver this transformative timetable in December, setting us on the right path to provide further journey improvements in the future for the passengers and communities we serve.”

According to independent research, the new East Coast timetable will bring significant benefits to the Yorkshire and Humber economy. Currently, LNER services contribute £672 million to the regional economy per year. With benefits to customers, businesses and local communities from the new timetable this will increase by a minimum of £42.5 million each year.

James Mason, Chief Executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “For many years now our members have been telling us that improved connectivity is a top priority for their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore truly excellent news to see LNER delivering so many extra services around the country.

“This significant investment into Britain’s connectivity is something that will boost our members’ ambitions both here in Yorkshire, as well as nationally and internationally.”

This is the biggest timetable change in more than a decade, with the majority of new services starting in December. A small number of services will be introduced in a phased way between December and spring 2026. This phasing will help with the efficient introduction of the new timetable.

LNER will be holding a series of customer roadshows at a number of stations over the coming months to share further information about the changes.

Further details about the full December 2025 timetable, including station by station information, can be found here.