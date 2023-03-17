News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
23 minutes ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

More than 100 million pounds needed to fix substandard bridges in Doncaster

More than 100 million pounds needed to restore substandard bridges in Doncaster to good condition, new figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT

The RAC Foundation said there is only so long councils can continue to "patch things up before bigger cracks literally start to appear" in road infrastructure.

Figures from the RAC Foundation show that of the 275 bridges in Doncaster, three were substandard last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substandard means bridges are either too weak to carry 40-tonne vehicles or there is a weight restriction for environmental reasons such as a narrow bridge or narrow approach roads.

Doncaster Council said it does not foresee any bridges returning to good condition in the next five years
Doncaster Council said it does not foresee any bridges returning to good condition in the next five years
Doncaster Council said it does not foresee any bridges returning to good condition in the next five years
Most Popular

The council estimated it would cost £15 million to bring the road bridges back to good condition.

Across Great Britain, councils said 3,090 bridges were substandard – accounting for 4.3% of the total 71,925 bridges. It was down slightly from 3,211 substandard bridges reported the year before (4.5 per cent).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The estimated one-time cost to clear the maintenance backlog on bridges across the nations was £5.9 billion.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said the figures reveal the challenge local authorities are wrestling with to protect critical road infrastructure.

"The numbers illustrate how important it is for significant sums of money to be spent tackling at least the higher priority work," Gooding added.

"Whether it is potholes or bridges there is only so long that councils can continue to patch things up before bigger cracks literally start to appear in the road network."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Areas with the highest number of substandard bridges were Devon with 224, Cheshire East with 194 and Essex with 151.

No collapsed bridges were reported across Great Britain last year, however there were 14 partial collapses.

David Renard, transport spokesperson for the LGA said bridges are a vital part of the UK's transport infrastructure.

Renard added: “Not all bridges are the responsibility of councils, but for those that are, they are doing their best to ensure they are well maintained and withstand extreme weather, the like of which communities have been experiencing for much of the last few months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, this is becoming increasingly challenging in the face of a backlog of nearly £12 billion to bring our local roads up to scratch.”

Doncaster Council said it would ideally restore all three bridges to full capacity, but does not foresee any returning to good condition in the next five years.

DoncasterDoncaster CouncilGreat BritainEssex