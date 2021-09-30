Money guru Martin Lewis reveals how to get £50 Doncaster-London rail ticket this Christmas

The MoneySavingExpert guru has revealed exactly when people should book cheap train tickets if they're heading home for Christmas and has said passengers could miss out on the best prices if they don't book soon.

In the consumer site's latest weekly newsletter, it said that the best time to book tickets is about 12 weeks in advance, with return fares going for as low as £38 over the festive period.

According to MoneySavingExpert, 14 out of 18 train companies have got fares available for sale up until the start of the Christmas period (mid December).

Doncaster railway station.

You can buy a single ticket from London to Doncaster, and another single ticket for the trip back, for just £51 departing on 23 December and coming back on January 3.