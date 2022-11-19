National Railway Enquiries are this evening reporting disruption on the railway between Doncaster and Yorks and Selby, while the emergency services are dealing with an incident. There have been unconfirmed reports that it involves a fatality.

Railway enquiries have stated that disruption is expected until 7pm and LNER passengers are being told that they can use their tickets on East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International / Leicester and Sheffield, and on CrossCountry between Sheffield and Doncaster / Leeds, and between York and Newcastle / Edinburgh.

They can also use them on Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Doncaster and Grand Central between London Kings Cross and York.

Rail services have been cancelled between Doncaster and York because an an emergency incident this evening