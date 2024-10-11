Major Doncaster road is named England's number one by satisfied drivers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Doncaster trunk road has been named as the very best in England by satisfied drivers.

The A19, which links Doncaster city centre with Bentley and Askern before continuing north to Selby, York and the north east, topped the national road user satisfaction survey, finishing in front of other key routes such as the A1(M), M1 and M62.

Driver rated the route as the best road in England in a new survey from the independent watchdog, Transport Focus.

The Strategic Roads User Survey asked more than 9,000 road users about their last journey on a motorway or major ‘A’ road managed by National Highways.

The A19 in Doncaster has been named England's best road.

The A19 claimed the top spot as the best road in the country with the highest overall satisfaction at 85 per cent.

One of the many satisfied drivers remarked: “Clear road, decent surface, good markings” when asked about the experience on the road.

The A19 has improved from last year’s overall satisfaction of 77 per cent and in doing so climbs six places to claim this year’s top spot.

At the lower end of the scale, the M62 has fallen to become the second lowest ranked motorway in England with just 60 per cent of drivers satisfied compared to 69 per cent the year prior.

Yorkshire and the North East is the third best performing region with overall satisfaction at 71 per cent - falling one position from the previous year. Despite this, the region has the highest satisfaction with the quality of road surface (78 per cent) and road markings (81 per cent) – while satisfaction with its roadwork management is at 48 per cent.

Alex Robertson, Chief Executive at the independent watchdog Transport Focus said: “Drivers tell us that the maintenance of motorways and major roads - how most of us get around the country - is more important to them than building new roads.

"With road user perceptions of road surface quality deteriorating since 2022 and declining satisfaction with journey times, National Highways must continue to focus on delivering safe, smooth journeys.

"We’re committed to working with the Government and National Highways to help them to deliver on road users’ top priorities - improved journey times and satisfaction with surface quality.”