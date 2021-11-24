Major Doncaster road closed due to a serious road traffic collision
Motorists are being advised of a road closure due to a serious incident this afternoon.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:44 pm
The outbound side carriageway of the Great North Road, near The Highwayman Pub, was closed while emergency service dealt with an incident that involved a Nissan Qashqai that had collided with a lamppost.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
First South Yorkshire advised commuters that all its 50 bus services, 51,51a and 54 services were diverted via Jossey Lane, Bentley, Askern Road, Adwick Lane to
Adwick train station.