Major Doncaster city centre road tunnel to be closed six times this month
Trafford Way tunnel will undergo overnight closures (from 8pm-6am) for six evenings, beginning on Monday, February 20.
Access northbound, in the direction of St George’s roundabout, will be restricted from Monday until Thursday, February 23. There will be no vehicular access to North Bridge, please use St George’s Bridge.
Access southbound, towards Cleveland Street roundabout, will be restricted from Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26. During this time, there will be no right turn from Church View.
Please use the signed diversions in place.