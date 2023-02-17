News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Major Doncaster city centre road tunnel to be closed six times this month

Trafford Way tunnel will undergo overnight closures (from 8pm-6am) for six evenings, beginning on Monday, February 20.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Access northbound, in the direction of St George’s roundabout, will be restricted from Monday until Thursday, February 23. There will be no vehicular access to North Bridge, please use St George’s Bridge.

Access southbound, towards Cleveland Street roundabout, will be restricted from Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26. During this time, there will be no right turn from Church View.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please use the signed diversions in place.

Drivers face diversions around the city centre.
Most Popular

*Note that access to Frenchgate interchange, Railway Station and West Street remains unaffected.

Trafford WayDoncasterWest Street