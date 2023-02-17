Access northbound, in the direction of St George’s roundabout, will be restricted from Monday until Thursday, February 23. There will be no vehicular access to North Bridge, please use St George’s Bridge.

Access southbound, towards Cleveland Street roundabout, will be restricted from Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26. During this time, there will be no right turn from Church View.

Please use the signed diversions in place.

Drivers face diversions around the city centre.