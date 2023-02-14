News you can trust since 1925
M18 traffic: All traffic stopped following crash on South Yorkshire motorway

All traffic has been stopped on a major South Yorkshire motorway this morning following a severe crash.

By Alastair Ulke
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 8:35am

All three lanes of the M18 northbound have been stopped by emergency services after a car flipped onto its roof at around 7.45am today (February 14) near J1. Traffic is building and delays of 40 minutes have been reported, with tailbacks leading to the junction with the M1 near Sheffield.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved in the incident. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Traffic on the M18 Northbound past J1 at around 8.13am on February 14 following a crash. Image by Highways England.
