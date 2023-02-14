M18 traffic: All traffic stopped following crash on South Yorkshire motorway
All traffic has been stopped on a major South Yorkshire motorway this morning following a severe crash.
All three lanes of the M18 northbound have been stopped by emergency services after a car flipped onto its roof at around 7.45am today (February 14) near J1. Traffic is building and delays of 40 minutes have been reported, with tailbacks leading to the junction with the M1 near Sheffield.
It is not known how many vehicles are involved in the incident. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.