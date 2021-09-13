M18 now reopening following a police incident that shut down all lanes
Delays of 30 minutes are expected on the M18 following a police incident.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:08 pm
An incident on the M18 resulted in a closure of the road in both directions between J4 (A630 Edenthorpe) and J5 (M180 Hatfield).
Lanes were closed both ways and police were on the scene.
The road is now reopening according to National Highways.
There are delays of about 30 minutes expected north bound and 20 minutes south bound.
Additional time may be needed for any journeys on this route this evening.