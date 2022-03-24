The motorway will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 for essential resurfacing work, with the route shutting from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Due to recent storms, we were unable to complete the work as planned.

“This work will ensure that the carriageway is maintained in good condition for smoother and safer journeys.

The M18 will be closed northbound near Doncaster this weekend.

“We plan to work from 10pm on Friday 25 March until 6am on Monday 28 March. Working over the full weekend will allow deeper patches of surfacing to cool before we reopen the carriageway.

“We can’t complete the work in bad weather – we may need to change our plans again in the event of heavy rain or wind. We will keep customers updated online on nationalhighways.co.uk and on social media.”