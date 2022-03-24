M18 closure: Motorway will be closed near Doncaster all this weekend
Drivers in Doncaster are being warned of the closure of the M18 motorway this weekend.
The motorway will be closed northbound between junctions 2 and 3 for essential resurfacing work, with the route shutting from 10pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.
A Highways England spokesman said: “Due to recent storms, we were unable to complete the work as planned.
“This work will ensure that the carriageway is maintained in good condition for smoother and safer journeys.
“We plan to work from 10pm on Friday 25 March until 6am on Monday 28 March. Working over the full weekend will allow deeper patches of surfacing to cool before we reopen the carriageway.
“We can’t complete the work in bad weather – we may need to change our plans again in the event of heavy rain or wind. We will keep customers updated online on nationalhighways.co.uk and on social media.”
Customers travelling further than the M18/M62 Interchange will be directed to stay on the A1M northbound.