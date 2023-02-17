Long delays due to burst water main on Doncaster road
Motorists are being warned to expect long delays due to a burst water main on a Doncaster road.
Doncaster Council @MyDoncaster recently sent out this message on social media advising people of the roadworks taking place.
“There has been a burst water main on the A635, Barnsley Road, Hickleton.
“2-way traffic signals have been temporarily put in place while work is conducted. Please anticipate long queues.”
For more from The City of The Doncaster Council visit the Twitter page or website