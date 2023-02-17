News you can trust since 1925
Long delays due to burst water main on Doncaster road

Motorists are being warned to expect long delays due to a burst water main on a Doncaster road.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 1:03pm

Doncaster Council @MyDoncaster recently sent out this message on social media advising people of the roadworks taking place.

“There has been a burst water main on the A635, Barnsley Road, Hickleton.

“2-way traffic signals have been temporarily put in place while work is conducted. Please anticipate long queues.”

The scene of the incident
For more from The City of The Doncaster Council visit the Twitter page or website

