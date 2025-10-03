LNER to host roadshow to highlight new Doncaster rail timetable

A roadshow highlighting a new timetable for rail passengers is coming to Doncaster.

Colleagues from across the rail industry will be at Doncaster station on Wednesday 8 October, as part of a series of customer events designed to raise awareness and inform passengers about changes to the East Coast Main Line timetable from December 2025.

From 14 December, LNER will run five extra services between Doncaster and London King’s Cross in both directions, while LNER trains towards Aberdeen and Inverness will now call at Doncaster providing a direct connection for the first time in many years.

Journey times to and from Darlington, Newcastle, and Edinburgh are set to improve, compared to the May 2025 timetable. There will also be additional services to Leeds, York, Hull, and many other destinations.

The timings of almost all trains stopping at Doncaster will change, with other operators running additional services to Birmingham New Street and Sheffield.

Staff will be on hand from 7am and 7pm.