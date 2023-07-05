LNER announces future of Doncaster rail station ticket office amid UK wide closures plan

Train companies are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of station ticket offices across England over the next three years.

Under the proposals, ticket kiosks will remain in large stations, but elsewhere staff will be on concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help people with accessibility.

LNER says that with 87% of tickets now purchased online, traditional ticket offices are gradually falling out of favour with customers.

Proposals have been drawn up to close ticket offices across the country.

On the East Coast Main Line, the firm plans to retain ticket offices at Edinburgh Waverley, Newcastle, York, Doncaster, Peterborough and London King’s Cross, which will continue to offer the same range of products and opening times.

However, under the proposals LNER plans to repurpose travel centres at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Darlington, Durham, Grantham, Newark Northgate, Retford, and Wakefield Westgate, with colleagues “supporting customers on the stations and proposals to create a modern station retailing experience.”

A 21-day public consultation has been launched to collect passengers' views.

Posters have gone up in stations, inviting the public to take part, after which the government will make the final decision on which offices will close.

In a statement, LNER said: “London North Eastern Railway is proposing to evolve and further enhance its stations as part of wider industry reforms across the rail network.

“Data shows buying habits are changing, with 87 per cent of tickets now purchased online, only 6 per cent are purchased at ticket offices and 7 per cent through ticket vending machines at LNER stations, as well as London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, where LNER has retailing responsibilities.

“In response to the trend, LNER is proposing to continue to move away from traditional retailing, further enriching the digital retailing experience. The plans would bring its people closer to customers, with more colleagues deployed across station concourses and platforms to assist customers wishing to purchase tickets or asking for help or information.

"Teams will have mobile devices enabling them to sell the vast majority of ticket types and will also be there to assist customers using ticket vending machines.”

“LNER is continuing to invest in its stations as it welcomes record numbers of customers back to rail.

"LNER has also committed to multi-million-pound investments at Darlington, Doncaster and Peterborough.”

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “Our customers’ habits have changed, and we must plan for the needs of our future customers. We want everyone to enjoy an even better experience when travelling with LNER.

"Our proposals for each of our stations will bring our people closer to our customers, improve accessibility and make good use of the hand-held technology and digital systems that we have pioneered in the rail industry. Our people will be crucial to the success of our plans, and that is why it is so important to empower our teams to respond to customer needs as we attract more people to rail – the most sustainable way to travel.

“I would encourage people to share their views on our proposals as part of the public consultation.”