Lanes are closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision
National Highways have reported that lanes are currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An incident has occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions three and four.
The area is expected to clear between 12.30 and 12.45pm but normal traffic conditions are not expected until 1.45pm and 2pm.
Avoid the area if you can.