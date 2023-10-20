News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Lanes are closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision

National Highways have reported that lanes are currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An incident has occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions three and four.

The area is expected to clear between 12.30 and 12.45pm but normal traffic conditions are not expected until 1.45pm and 2pm.

Avoid the area if you can.

Related topics:M18DoncasterNational Highways