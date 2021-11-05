Lane closed on the A1 north of Doncaster due to a road traffic collision

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route after a road traffic collision on the A1 this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 5th November 2021, 12:34 pm

The incident is on the northbound carriageway between the junctions with the A638 and the A639.

The areat is expected to clear between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.

