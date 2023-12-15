'Haven bus’ to provide safety in Doncaster on December’s two busiest Friday nights

A safe place will be available for revellers in Doncaster during the busiest Fridays of the festive season.

Nigel Ball with a Safe Haven poster

On Friday, December 15 and Friday, December 22, those taking part in festivities in Doncaster city centre will be able to visit the Haven Bus as a designated safe space.

The bus will operate from 6pm until 1am opposite the Mercure Danum Hotel on the High Street.

Created in partnership with local police and NHS servies, it aims to create a safe place for those who may be too intoxicated to travel home or feel unsafe for other reasons.

It will be deployed on these dates due to high volumes of people typically drinking in the city centre on the weekends ahead of Christmas.