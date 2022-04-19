Great British Rail Sale: One million half price rail tickets up for grabs

The link-up between the Government and rail industry is launched at cutting travel costs and passengers are being told they can get their next trip ‘at a snip’ with savings of up to 50%.

The Government says more than one million discounted tickets will help connect friends and families, boost UK tourism and encourage green travel across the country.

Multiple operators have come together to offer nationwide savings.

Doncaster rail passengers are being urged to make the most of the train savings.

Savings on offer for off-peak tickets include:

York to Leeds: was £5.60, NOW £2.80

London to Edinburgh: was £44, NOW £22

London to Cardiff: was £47, NOW £25

Wolverhampton to Liverpool: was £10.50, NOW £5.25

Manchester to Newcastle: was £20.60, NOW £10.30

Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads: was £25.30, NOW £12.60

Portsmouth Harbour to Penzance was £45.70, NOW £22.00

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale customers will enjoy over 1 million discounted tickets, so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail”.

Tickets can be purchased online from participating retailers with the up to half-price rate applying to a huge range of off-peak tickets spreading the length and breadth of the country. Tickets go on sale from 19th April with discounted tickets available on journeys from 25th April to 27th May.