Good news for drivers as disruptive A1 roadworks will be finished ahead of schedule

The roadworks which have been causing huge tailbacks in Doncaster are due to be finished ahead of schedule.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 10:40 am

National Highways Yorkshire have announced that they are aiming to finish phase one of the works on A1 Darrington Interchange ahead of schedule.

The works have caused severe delays here in Doncaster since they began.

They have accelerate their programme and they now estimate that they will complete phase one on Monday, December 13 at 6am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A1 will be fully open again on December 18.

However to reach this goal they are implementing three full overnight closures.

Read More

Read More
Christmas memories from the last decade in Doncaster

Southbound: Friday, December 10 – 9pm to 6am.

Northbound: Saturday, December 11 – 9pm to 6am.

Southbound: Sunday, December 12 – 9pm to 6am.

They will still require overnight lane closures in both directions from Monday, December 13 to Friday, December 17 to allow for the installation of a safety barrier.

From Saturday, December 18 the A1 will be fully open in both directions.

National Highways Yorkshire will be back for phase two of the works next year but they are looking at ways to make the work less disruptive.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam Hoden