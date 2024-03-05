Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Season tickets are the ideal solution for regular travel between two stations, and now commuters can enjoy an extra saving on their travels.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We understand the importance of making commuting cost-effective for our customers and are really pleased to be able to offer this £25 discount on season tickets.

“Whether customers opt for a weekly, monthly, annual, or Flexi Season ticket, they can take advantage of this fantastic offer and save themselves some extra money on their commute.”

To secure a discount simply visit www.tpexpress.co.uk/seasonoffer, fill in the short online form and receive a unique voucher code via email.